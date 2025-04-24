ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear On May 6, 7 Pleas Of Gujarat, Convicts In Godhra Train Burning Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will commence final hearing on May 6 and 7 on the appeals filed by the Gujarat government and several other convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal asked senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for one of the convicts, to file a revised compilation of his submissions containing “heading-wise” details on charges against the convict, the findings of the courts below and his arguments supported by materials on record to counter them by May 3.

The top court also asked the counsel, appearing for other convicts and the Gujarat government, which has filed a counter appeal, to file a revised preliminary compilation on similar lines.

“Hearing of this matter would require at least two weeks. First, we will take it up on May 6 and 7 for the whole day, and no other cases will be taken on these dates unless specifically asked by this court,” Justice Maheshwari said in the order.

The bench asked the registry to take orders, if necessary, from the Chief Justice of India to this effect.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people were killed when the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Gujarat's Godhra, triggering riots in the state.