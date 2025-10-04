ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Plea Seeking His Release On October 6

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on October 6 a habeas corpus petition filed by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali Angmo, against his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his release.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria will hear the case.

On Friday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali Angmo, approached the Supreme Court seeking her husband's release.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and was shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan for allegedly inciting violent protests in Ladakh.

He was also booked under the NSA after violence in Leh, in which four people were killed and 80 others were injured.

In a post on social media X, Wangchuk's wife wrote that she had no information about his health or the grounds of his detention.

"I have sought relief from the SUPREME COURT OF INDIA through a HABEAS CORPUS petition against @Wangchuk66's detention. It is one week today. Still, I have no information about Sonam Wangchuk's health, the condition he is in, nor the grounds of detention," the post read.

Earlier, Gitanjali J Angmo slammed the Centre and alleged police torture against the people of Ladakh after the September 24 violence in the Union Territory.