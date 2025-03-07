ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear CBI’s Plea Against Bail Of DHFL’s Dheeraj Wadhawan In Rs 34,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Friday it will examine a plea by the CBI to cancel the bail of former Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan in the multi-crore bank loan fraud case.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. In September, last year, the Delhi High Court granted Wadhawan medical bail. CBI moved the apex court against the High Court order.

During the hearing on Friday, additional solicitor general SV Raju, representing the central agency, contended before the bench that Wadhawan is a 45-year-old man with no history of serious ailments. Raju stressed that he is a man with money bags, and “he procured reports from private hospitals and secured the relief”.

Citing medical reports of his client, senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing Wadhawan, submitted before the bench he had issues with his kidneys, spine and heart. After hearing the submissions, the bench issued notice on CBI’s plea and scheduled the hearing in the last week of April.