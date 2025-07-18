SC to HCs: Consider Making It Mandatory For Accused To Disclose Past Cases In Bail Pleas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said all the high courts across the country should consider making it mandatory for an accused to disclose criminal antecedents in bail pleas, while granting relief to a judicial officer who faced strictures of the high court for granting bail to an accused in an attempt to murder case.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta. The top court allowed a plea filed by Kaushal Singh, a judicial officer in district judge cadre, against strictures passed by the Rajasthan High Court. The judicial officer moved the apex court assailing the strictures passed against him in order dated May 3, 2024, passed by a single judge of the high court while deciding a criminal miscellaneous bail application.

The high court had observed that the judicial officer had passed the order granting bail to Sethu alias Angrej on December 19, 2022 in an attempt to murder case, "in a grossly inappropriate and cavalier manner while ignoring the criminal record of the said accused".

The high court had concluded that the act of the appellant-judicial officer tantamounted to indiscipline, negligence and so also, ignorance and disobedience of the orders/judgments passed by the high court.

The apex court said, "we would like to state that, accounting for the criminal antecedents of the accused while considering the bail applications has been the subject matter of concern for courts across the country”"

The apex court, citing the rules and orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said: “We feel that every high court in the country should consider incorporating a similar provision in the respective high court rules and/or criminal side rules as it would impose an obligation on the accused to make disclosures regarding his/her involvement in any other criminal case(s) previously registered”.

The top court said that a copy of its order shall be communicated to the registrar generals of all the high courts, so that incorporation of a similar rule in the respective rules can be considered, if such provision does not exist from earlier.

The bench said in the present case, the fact remains that the strictures and/or the scathing observations were made by the single judge of the high court to the detriment of the appellant-judicial officer without providing him any opportunity of explanation or showing cause. "We are of the firm opinion that the strictures passed by the high court against the appellant-judicial officer were uncalled for and hence, the same are expunged. The impugned order is modified to that extent”, said the bench.

The bench said the law is well-settled that high courts should ordinarily refrain from passing strictures against the judicial officers while deciding matters on the judicial side.

The bench said a 3- judge bench of this court in Sonu Agnihotri v. Chandra Shekhar & Ors (2024) had observed that the courts higher in the judicial hierarchy should refrain from commenting on the conduct and calib of judicial officers.