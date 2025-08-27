SC To Get 2 New Judges, Will Work With Full Sanctioned Strength

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday cleared the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, for the elevation of Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice of Patna High Court, as judges of the apex court.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a post on X, said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint (i) Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court and (ii) Shri Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice, Patna High Court as judges of the Supreme Court”.

The five-judge collegium led by CJI also comprises justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, and B V Nagarathna. The collegium had uploaded its resolution on the website of the apex court after a meeting held on Monday. The Centre fast-tracked its decision and notified the elevation of the high court judges within merely two days .

Justice Nagarathna had dissented on Monday with the collegium’s recommendation on the elevation of Justice Pancholi. The collegium took the decision with a 4-1 split on Justice Pancholi.

It is learnt that, in her dissent note, Justice Nagarathna, lone woman judge in the apex court, cited Justice Pancholi's 57th rank in the all-India list of seniority of the judges of the high court. The dissent note reportedly also raised the issue of regional representation, as the ground for opposition to the elevation recommended for Justice Pancholi.

Justice Nagarathna's note also referred to the circumstances of Justice Pancholi transfer from the Gujarat High Court to the Patna High Court.

According to a source familiar with the development, Justice Nagarathna said, Justice Pancholi’s appointment would not only be “counter-productive” to the administration of justice but would also put the credibility of the collegium system at stake.

Justice Nagarathna also pointed out that the Gujarat High Court was already represented in the apex court by justices J B Pardiwala (who is in line to be CJI between May 2028 and August 2030) and N V Anjaria.

Justice Nagarathna noted that having another judge from the same high court would skew the balance. It was pointed out that many high courts remained unrepresented or under-represented in the apex court.

Justice Pancholi would go on to become the Chief Justice of India for 16 months, starting from May, 2031 upon retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi. After the Centre clears the appointment of the two judges, the apex court will work with a sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Justice Aradhe is currently the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court. Born on April 13, 1964 in Raipur, he has been a former chief justice of Telangana High Court. He has also served as a judge of Karnataka High Court, Jammu and Kashmir High Court and Madhya Pradesh High Court. He has also served as acting chief justice of Karnataka High Court and Jammu and Kashmir High Court. He was appointed as Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 29, 2009.

Justice Pancholi was born on May 28, 1968 in Ahmedabad. On appointed, he would retire as the Chief Justice of India on May 27, 2033. He was transferred to the Patna high court in July 2023, where he took oath as judge. He was appointed Chief Justice of the Patna High Court in July 2025. He enrolled as an advocate in September 1991, beginning his practise at the Gujarat high court.