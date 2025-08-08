Supreme Court To Examine Plea Over Persons With Neurodivergent Conditions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and others on a plea claiming institutional apathy in maintaining the welfare of persons with neurodivergent conditions such as autism.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan. The bench agreed to examine the petition filed by Action for Autism through advocate Vinod Kumar Tewari.
The plea claimed "systemic failure" in the implementation of various laws, including the National Trust Act, 1999, aimed at the welfare of persons with autism, cerebral palsy, etc., and multiple disabilities.
“Through the present petition, filed as a public interest litigation (PIL), the petitioner seeks to urgently draw the attention of this court to the persistent neglect, institutional apathy, and failure of the respondents in upholding their constitutional, statutory, and international obligations towards individuals with neurodivergent conditions like Autism, Dyslexia, ADHD etc”, said the counsel.
"We will issue notice to the first five respondents (Centre and others). We will keep the states separate for the time being," said the bench. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 29.
The bench asked the counsel if his client had given suggestions and mentioned practices followed internationally on the issue. "PIL does not only mean you raise the problem," said the bench. The counsel replied that suggestions have been made, and they have also mentioned the international practice in the petition. The bench was informed that many autistic persons were highly gifted, but their social and communication skills were impaired.
The apex court was informed that, besides others, the plea has also arrayed the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as a party respondent, as it was responsible for the allocation of the budget and its implementation.
The plea argued that the societal perception of persons with disabilities (PwDs), particularly those with neurodevelopmental disabilities, continues to be marred by stigma, discrimination, and systemic exclusion. “These perceptions act as a major obstacle to effective rehabilitation and community inclusion. Historically, India's legal regime concerning mental health and disability was rooted in colonial-era statutes, which prioritized institutionalization and custodial control over care, autonomy, and rights”, said the plea.
“Despite progressive legislation, critical gaps persist in India's mental health infrastructure, funding, accessibility, and public awareness. These include inadequate budgetary allocations, fewer numbers of rehabilitation centres and inadequate community-based rehabilitation services. Moreover, institutional apathy and stigma prevent effective care and social inclusion”, said the plea.
The bench was informed that the petitioner had also filed an application for interim relief, underlining the sense of urgency in the matter. The counsel pointed out that when it came to the issuance of UDID (unique disability ID), there were no dedicated centres.
"It is very difficult for persons with autism, neurodivergent conditions, even to travel unless and until urgent steps are taken to sensitise and also create the necessary conditions, particularly, orientation of airline crews, staff at airports," the counsel said. The plea contended that out of the country's total budget, two per cent went to health, of which a mere two per cent was for mental health issues. The bench was informed that many have neurodivergent conditions, but there was underreporting because of social stigma.
