Supreme Court To Examine Plea Over Persons With Neurodivergent Conditions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and others on a plea claiming institutional apathy in maintaining the welfare of persons with neurodivergent conditions such as autism.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan. The bench agreed to examine the petition filed by Action for Autism through advocate Vinod Kumar Tewari.

The plea claimed "systemic failure" in the implementation of various laws, including the National Trust Act, 1999, aimed at the welfare of persons with autism, cerebral palsy, etc., and multiple disabilities.

“Through the present petition, filed as a public interest litigation (PIL), the petitioner seeks to urgently draw the attention of this court to the persistent neglect, institutional apathy, and failure of the respondents in upholding their constitutional, statutory, and international obligations towards individuals with neurodivergent conditions like Autism, Dyslexia, ADHD etc”, said the counsel.

"We will issue notice to the first five respondents (Centre and others). We will keep the states separate for the time being," said the bench. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 29.

The bench asked the counsel if his client had given suggestions and mentioned practices followed internationally on the issue. "PIL does not only mean you raise the problem," said the bench. The counsel replied that suggestions have been made, and they have also mentioned the international practice in the petition. The bench was informed that many autistic persons were highly gifted, but their social and communication skills were impaired.

The apex court was informed that, besides others, the plea has also arrayed the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as a party respondent, as it was responsible for the allocation of the budget and its implementation.