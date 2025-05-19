SC To Examine Ashoka University Professor’s Plea Against His Arrest Over Social Media Posts On 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea filed by Ashoka University's political science department head Ali Khan Mahmudabad against his arrest for social media posts in connection with 'Operation Sindoor.'

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the professor, mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, seeking an urgent hearing. “He has been arrested for a patriotic statement. Please list it during the day,” Sibal said.

The bench, also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, noted submissions made by Sibal and told him that the plea would be listed for hearing either on Tuesday or Wednesday. On Sunday, the professor was arrested after two FIRs were lodged on stringent charges, including endangering sovereignty and integrity, for his social media posts related to 'Operation Sindoor.'

The professor has consistently maintained that the posts were "misunderstood" and stressed that he had exercised his fundamental right to freedom of speech.

The Haryana State Commission for Women had recently sent a notice to the associate professor questioning his remarks. Haryana deputy commissioner of Police Narender Kadyan said two FIRs were lodged at the Rai police station in Sonipat -- one based on a complaint from the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on the complaint of a village sarpanch.