SC To EC: Furnish Details On Removal, Lowering Disqualification Of Convicted Politicians

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to bring on record details of cases in which it had either removed or reduced the period of disqualification from electoral rolls of leaders post their conviction in criminal cases.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan.

The bench asked the poll panel to furnish, within two weeks, details of such cases in which it exercised its power under Section 11 of the Representation of People Act (RPA), 1951. Under the RPA, the period of disqualification from electoral politics post-conviction in criminal cases varies depending on the offence and sentence.

In cases relating to imprisonment of two or more years, a person is disqualified from the date of conviction until six years after their release, even if they are out on bail or awaiting appeal. However, the poll body is empowered under Section 11 of the Act to remove or reduce the period of disqualification after recording the reasons.

During the hearing today, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, amicus curiae, contended that details of reduction or removal of disqualification of convicted politicians were not available, and this information should be provided.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, pressed that steps should be taken to prevent the criminalisation of politics.

The counsel, representing the poll body, said he had no difficulty in providing details of cases where the poll panel exercised its power to reduce or remove the period of disqualification and said the validity of Section 11 of the RPA was not under challenge in the present case.

The bench said PIL petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay and others could file a rejoinder to the EC’s response within two weeks after the details were furnished by the poll panel.

Upadhyaya’s PIL sought a life ban on convicted politicians, aside from the expeditious disposal of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in the country.

The bench was informed that a similar plea of NGO Lok Prahari was pending before the apex court and being heard by another bench. The bench had Datta refer the PIL of Upadhyay to the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna for clubbing them and listing them before one court. The bench said the matters should be listed expeditiously after the CJI passes an administrative order.

Recently, the Centre has opposed the PIL, saying that the imposition of a life ban on convicted politicians was solely within the domain of Parliament.

On February 10, the apex court had sought a response of the Centre and the ECI on the challenge to the constitutional validity of Sections 8 and 9 of the Representation of People Act.