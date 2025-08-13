SC To Deliver Judgment On Actor Darshan's Bail Plea In Murder Case On Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will deliver on Thursday its verdict on Karnataka government's plea to cancel bail granted actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case.

On July 24, a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the state government against the Karnataka High Court's December 13, 2024 order of bail to Darshan and the co-accused.

The apex court had deprecated the grant of bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, a key accused in the kidnap, torture, and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy in June last year, by the Karnataka High Court saying, “it is a question of perverse prima facie exercise of discretion….”.

During the hearing, Justice Pardiwala told senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Darshan, “Do not you think the high court has dictated an order of acquittal. Acquitting all seven…there are ways and ways of assigning reasons. The manner in which the high court has dictated the order. Very sorry to say, does the high court dictate the same type of order on all bail applications?”

Dave submitted that the findings of the high court are preliminary and it is not going to bind the trial.

“What is troubling us is the approach of the high court. Look at the manner in which the bail application and at last, the grounds of arrest not assigned in Section 302 (murder) matter. That is the understanding of the learned judge, that too of the high court. We can understand the sessions judge committing such a mistake….”, observed Justice Pardiwala, rebuking the high court order granting bail to the actor.

The bench said, “it is a question of perverse prima facie exercise of discretion, we are trying to examine…while exercising the discretion has the high court applied its mind judicially? That is the matter of concern”.

Justice Pardiwala said that the apex court will not commit the same mistake as the high court did, “we will not give any judgment for conviction or acquittal…”. Don't you think the high court declared an order of acquittal?" the bench asked, displeased over the language in the high court's December 2024 bail order.

The mortal remains of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, an autorickshaw driver, were discovered on June 9, 2024. On December 13, 2024, the high court granted bail to actor Darshan and others in connection with the alleged murder of his fan, Renukaswamy. On June 11, last year, Darshan was arrested regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of the victim on June 8, 2024. The incident reportedly stemmed from obscene messages that the victim had sent to Gowda, a person associated with the actor.

Earlier, Darshan was lodged at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru but after a photograph of him relaxing with other inmates went viral, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail. According to reports, Renukaswamy succumbed to injuries after being attacked by individuals allegedly acting on Darshan's instructions. On October 30, 2024, Darshan was granted interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks. Later, the high court granted regular bail to him and other accused in December.