Illegal Immigration: SC To Consider Jharkhand Government's Plea Against HC Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea by the Jharkhand government challenging a high court to constitute a fact-finding committee comprising central officers among others to examine allegations of illegal immigration into the state from Bangladesh.

A bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah scheduled the matter for hearing on November 8 and observed that the appeal filed by the state government raises an “important issue”, and the court needs time to examine the files carefully.

The state government counsel pressed that Jharkhand was not a border state, and the court's order has become a topic for speeches in the assembly elections scheduled in November.

The state, in its appeal to the apex court, submitted that the constitution of a fact-finding committee would amount to an interference in its autonomy and power to deal with the issue of illegal migration.

The apex court noted that the state government had independent powers under the law to deal with the problem while questioning the intervention of the high court.