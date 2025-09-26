ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Chhattisgarh Police: Preserve The Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Chhattisgarh police to preserve the body of top Maoist commander Katha Ramchandra Reddy, who was killed in an alleged fake encounter in Narayanpur district.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih. The petitioner filed the plea before the apex court through advocate Satya Mitra. Both Katha Ramchandra Reddy and Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy were killed in the encounter on September 22.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the petitioner Raja Chandra, contended that his father was allegedly tortured and killed in a fake encounter. Gonsalves stressed that the police are trying to dispose of the body.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state police, submitted that two persons were killed in an encounter. Mehta said the petitioner’s father carried a bounty of Rs 7 crore placed by seven states.

The bench was informed that the body of one Maoist killed in the same encounter was given to his family and cremated, while the body of the petitioner's father was in the hospital.

The bench made it clear that till the high court decides the plea alleging fake encounter and torture, the body should not be either buried or cremated. The bench asked the high court to hear the matter on reopening after the Durga Puja vacation.

"Till such time the high court decides the petition, the body shall not be cremated/buried," said the bench, adding that it is leaving all contentions open and is not expressing any opinion on merit.