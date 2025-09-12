ETV Bharat / bharat

'Tender An Apology To The Actor': SC To TN Movie Director In 2011 Rape Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday suggested Tamil film director and politician Seeman to tender an unconditional apology to an actor who lodged a case against him in 2011 alleging rape on the false promise of marriage.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. Seeman, who leads the Naam Tamilar Katchi party, is facing charges for various offences including rape, criminal intimidation and cheating under the erstwhile IPC, along with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The bench told Seeman's counsel, "She is the lady. Let the man apologise, bring an end to it". Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the complainant, opposed the settlement. The bench asked Seeman to tender an apology or else his quashing petition would be dismissed.

"In your counter (affidavit) you say that you will not trouble her in future. You will withdraw all allegations, you will apologise and on all those conditions, your affidavit if we consider it, we may quash the complaint," the bench said.

Farasat said due to threats his client had left Tamil Nadu a decade ago and was living in another city. Seeman's counsel contended that she had repeatedly spoken against his client in interviews and requested the bench to give him some time to take instructions regarding the apology. "See, you are not small children. You know what you have done to each other. Please get out of all this and lead your independent lives. Why do you want litigation?" said the bench.