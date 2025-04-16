SC: There Will Be Huge Problems By De-Notifying Waqf-By-User Properties

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that denotifying waqf by user properties will be an issue, while flagging concerns about the Waqf (Amendment) Act revoking the practice of 'waqf by user'.

The top court seemed to be inclined to issue an interim order on the amended Waqf law, but put it on hold after the Centre and the states sought time to argue on the three points the court raised. 'Waqf by user' refers to a property that is treated as waqf based on its long-term use for religious or charitable purposes, even without formal documentation

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna sought a clear answer from solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, has the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, undone waqf by user which has been established earlier in law. The CJI said waqf by user has been accepted, and "if you de-notify waqf by user properties, there will be an issue".

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Vishwanathan, seeking clarity from the Centre over the removal of the 'waqf by user' provision, said that most mosques built between the 14th to 16th centuries won't have sale deeds. The CJI said in most of the cases, say the Jama Masjid in Delhi, the waqf will be waqf-by-user.

The CJI asked Mehta, "How do you register a waqf by user? There will be no documents….there will be genuine waqf-by-user properties." Mehta said many Muslims do not want to be under the Waqf Board, and they want to have private charity. CJI said, "Mr. Mehta, tell us. Waqf-by-user, if accepted prior to the 2025 Act, is it now declared to be void or non-existent?" Mehta said they will remain as waqf if they are registered.

Justice Viswanathan asked, "What if Section 3C is invoked by the government saying it is government land?" CJI Khanna also flagged the provision which says that the property would not be a waqf the moment the collector starts investigating if it is a government land. The bench asked Mehta, "Is that fair?"

The CJI said Mehta has a point that the waqf by user is misused, but there are genuine waqf-by-user also, and added that he has gone through judgments of the Privy Council from 1920, and if the government were to denotify waqf-by-user properties, it will be an issue.

The bench flagged the provision to include non-Muslims on Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Council. The CJI said, "Mr Mehta, are you saying that from now on you will allow Muslims to be part of the Hindu endowment boards. Say it openly!"

Mehta said the Act does say waqf by user usage will stop, and added, "It says it won't get benefit unless we decide it". The bench asked, "What will happen then? Where will the rent go? Why have that provision then?" Mehta said, "It doesn't say its usage as a waqf will stop".

The apex court proposed to put on hold certain key provisions of the Act, including the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and waqf boards, powers of collectors in deciding disputes over Waqf properties, and provisions on de-notifying properties declared as waqf by courts.

The bench did not pass any order to that effect but it will continue to hear the matter on Thursday. "When a law is passed, courts do not pass an order in the admission stage. But in this case, we think that if there is waqf by user and it is denotified, then there are grave ramifications," the bench remarked.

"Our interim order will balance equities. We will say - whichever properties were declared by court to be waqf will not be de-notified or be treated as non waqf ... whether it is waqf by user or not; collector can continue with proceedings…but the provision will not be given effect to; and, regarding waqf boards and waqf council, ex officio members can be appointed but the other members have to be Muslims," said the bench.

During the hearing, the bench pointed out that only eight out of the twenty-two members of the Waqf Council would be Muslims under the Act. The CJI asked Mehta, "Are you now arguing that as far as Hindu endowment bodies are concerned, you will allow Muslims to be part of them…". The CJI said, "When we sit here we lose our religion. We are absolutely secular….. If we are dealing with a religious issue, issues will arise…".

Mehta said out of 22, only a maximum of two will be non-Muslims, and it was clarified in the Joint Parliamentary Committee by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The CJI replied, "So, you are making a statement that there are a maximum two and 2 ex-officio members?" Mehta said boards have become more inclusive and members will be taken from other sections, and now, other sects of Muslims -- Bohra and others will have representation on the board.

The CJI said in case of waqf by user here, there will be huge problems, and emphasised that waqf by user has been there since the 1940s. The bench said, "Normally we don't pass such interim orders, but this is an exception," and pointed out that the hearing in the matter can go on for six to eight months. At this juncture, the centre and the states objected to an interim order and sought more time.

The apex court was hearing over 70 petitions, which have challenged the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Act was recently passed by the Parliament.

The CJI said one thing that is very disturbing is the violence that is taking place. "If the matter is pending here, then it should not happen," the CJI said.

Mehta said the protesters think they can pressurise the system with this. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a Muslim organisation, opposed the submissions of the law officer and said, "Who is pressuring whom, we don't know." The CJI then said there were "positive points in the bill" that should also be highlighted.