SC: The Idea Of Death Not A Definite Singular Point, It Is A Spectrum With Various Points

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the idea of death as per medical terminology is not a definite singular point, and it is a spectrum, and the spectrum has various points: one point is cardiovascular death, and another point is cellular death. This was during the hearing of a plea challenging the validity of brain death certification in the country.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi. The bench was hearing a plea filed by one Dr. S Ganapathy, who appeared in person before the apex court. The petitioner contended before the bench that the concept of 'brain death' was coined by transplant surgeons to get organs, and stressed that persons declared 'brain dead' are not actually dead.

Justice Bagchi said the idea of death in a medico-legal sense has various starting points. He said, "There is, as you say, a cardiovascular death, a cellular death…so the definition of that is a starting point which is medico-legally recognised at different points of life going out from the body".

“In this situation, if the Parliament chooses a point for brain death as the starting point where a transplantation may be permitted, we would not be eager to substitute it by our discretion, even if we feel you may have a persuasive argument it would be better you take this case with the government, the ministry, and persuade the ministry…”, said Justice Bagchi.

The bench said the idea of death, as per medical terminology, is not a definite singular point, and it is a spectrum, and the spectrum has various points. “One point is cardiovascular death, one point is cellular death, and here the Parliament defines it as brain death. So, in this situation, it can’t be said to be alien to either medical terminology or medico-legal principles…”, said Justice Bagchi. The petitioner argued that brain death cannot be equated to cardiovascular death.

The bench observed that the law regarding transplantation of organs specifically makes an exception and says irreversible stoppage or the brain not working is the starting point of brain death. The petitioner did not agree with this definition. The bench said such complicated medical issues should not be brought before the court.

The petitioner argued that the present brain death certification enables the transplantation of organs from those who are not dead, and emphasized that it violates the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The bench said that the issue is completely a legislative question and the right to life has been circumscribed in earlier judgments, which recognise the right to abort (unwanted pregnancies) and passive euthanasia.