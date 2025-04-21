ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Tells Petitioner Claiming Covid Vaccine Complications To File Suit For Damages

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday told a petitioner, who claimed to have suffered complications due to the side-effects of Covid-19 vaccine's first dose, to file a suit for damages instead of pursuing his plea before it, and added, “If you keep your petition pending here, nothing will happen for ten years….”

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih. During the hearing, the bench said, “If you keep your petition pending here, nothing will happen for ten years. At least if you file a suit, you will get some quick relief….”.

The bench was apprised that two separate petitions raising a similar issue are pending in the apex court, and the coordinate benches had issued notice on them.

A counsel, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench that the man was suffering from the adverse effects of immunisation after taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The counsel said the petitioner developed a 100 per cent lower limb disability.