SC Takes Note Of Allahabad HC Judge Remarks, Seeks Details From HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of the newspaper reports of a speech given by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a sitting judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.

The apex court has called for the details and particulars from the high court and the matter is under consideration.

India will function as per the wishes of the majority community, said the high court judge, adding that the welfare and happiness of the majority overrides those of others.

"I have no hesitation in stating that this is Hindustan, and this country will function according to the wishes of the majority living here. This is the law……. It is not about speaking as a High Court Judge; rather, the law operates in accordance with the bahusankyak (majority)…..," Justice Yadav had said.

In a separate development, lawyer and convenor of the NGO, Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR), Prashant Bhushan today also wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna seeking an “in-house enquiry” into the conduct of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court. The call comes in the wake of remarks made by Justice Yadav at a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) event, which the NGO alleges breached judicial ethics and violated the constitutional principles of impartiality and secularism.