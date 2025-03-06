ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Takes Exception To UP Govt's 'High-Handed' Case Of Demolition In Prayagraj

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the demolition of houses in Prayagraj without following proper legal procedure and said the action sends a "shocking and wrong signal".

A bench of Justices Abhay Oka and N Kotishwar Singh took exception to the "high-handed" case of demolition and said the demolished structures will have to be reconstructed.

"Prima facie, this action sends a shocking and wrong signal, and this is something that needs to be corrected. You are taking such drastic action of demolishing homes... We know how to deal with such hyper-technical arguments. After all, there is something known as Article 21 and Right to Shelter," the bench said.

Attorney General R Venkataramani defended the action of the state government, saying that reasonable time was given to the petitioners to respond to the demolition notice.

He said the matter should be sent to the high court for consideration.