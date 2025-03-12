SC: A Suspicious Dying Declaration Can’t Become Basis Of Conviction In Absence Of Corroborative Evidence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that in cases where the dying declaration is suspicious then it is not safe to convict an accused in the absence of corroborative evidence while acquitting a man charged with the murder of his wife.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said in the present case, the deceased has been changing her stance and has completely turned around her statements, such a dying declaration cannot become the sole basis for the conviction in the absence of any other corroborative evidence.

"In cases where the dying declaration is suspicious, it is not safe to convict an accused in the absence of corroborative evidence," said the bench, in a judgment delivered on March 4. The bench noted that the deceased recorded two statements, which were totally different from her subsequent testimonies, including the one made before the judicial magistrate, which became her official dying declaration.

The bench said the variances in the deceased's statements cast serious doubts on the veracity of her subsequent statement of September 18, 2008, made before the judicial magistrate where the deceased had blamed the appellant for the incident. The bench said that the deceased tried to explain her conduct by stating that she made false statements on the day of the incident as she could not tell the truth in the presence of her husband.

The bench said it is very difficult to believe this version of the deceased because no other evidence corroborates the deceased’s statement that the appellant had poured kerosene on her and then set her on fire.

The bench said, moreover, in his cross-examination, the judicial magistrate admitted that he did not question the deceased with regards to the details of her previous statements made before the police. The deceased did not say anything to the judicial magistrate regarding her previous statements of September 12, 2008 and September 15, 2008. "In other words, the deceased did not tell the magistrate that she lied in her statement of September 12, 2008. It is not a case of dowry harassment as all such possibilities were already ruled out during the investigation," said the bench.

The bench said that a dying declaration was an important piece of evidence and a conviction could be made by relying solely on it as it held immense importance in criminal law. "However, such reliance should be placed after ascertaining the quality of the dying declaration and considering the entire facts of a given case," the bench said.

The top court acquitted a man convicted by the trial court on the basis of his wife's dying declaration. It was alleged that he set his wife ablaze in September 2008. The apex court set aside an order passed by the Madras High Court in February 2012 upholding appellant’s conviction and life sentence for the alleged offence of murder.

The bench said if a dying declaration is surrounded by doubt or there are inconsistent dying declarations by the deceased, then courts must look for corroborative evidence to find out which dying declaration is to be believed.

The apex court noted that the relation between the families of the accused and the woman had soured. In 2006, barely two years before the incident, the appellant’s brother had filed a criminal case of assault against the appellant’s father-in-law and brother-in-law. In that case, the father-in-law and his son were convicted.

The prosecution alleged that the woman succumbed to burn injuries in a hospital three weeks after being set on fire by the husband. The woman had told the police in the hospital that the fire was due to an accident in the kitchen. The couple lived in Tuticorin with their minor son.