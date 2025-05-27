ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Will Lead To Breakdown Of Rule Of Law’, SC To UP Govt On 'Hijacking' Litigation Between Private Parties

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday minced no words in criticizing the Uttar Pradesh government for "hijacking" the litigation between two private parties in connection with the management of the famous Shri Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, saying if states start entering into a private dispute between parties it will lead to the breakdown of the rule of law.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench expressed its discontent with the state government entering into a private dispute between parties, and emphasized that if states were to intervene in private disputes, then it will result in the breakdown of the rule of law.

Justice Nagarathna told the counsel, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, "Was a state a party to the proceedings? In what capacity has the state entered the dispute? If states start entering into a private dispute between parties it will lead to breakdown of rule of law”.

Justice Nagarathna, who appeared discontent with the state’s intervention in the matter, told the state government’s counsel, “You can't hijack the litigation. In a private litigation between two parties, state filing an implead application and hijacking it is not permissible.”

At the beginning of the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, contended before the bench that a fund of Rs 300 crore has been given to the Uttar Pradesh government without making his client the party.

Sibal vehemently contended, “How can you by an order in another petition direct that earning of a private temple be handed over to the state," Sibal submitted.