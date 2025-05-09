SC: Courts Mustn’t Be Seen To Regulate Or Stifle The Freedom Of Speech And Expression

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that courts, as a public and open institution, must always remain open to public observations, debates and criticisms, and it is not the duty of the court to tell the media: delete this, take that down. The apex court said except the courts there is no other institution which can uphold the fundamental rights of the citizens, and the courts must not be seen to regulate or stifle the freedom of speech and expression.

A bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan set aside a direction of the Delhi High Court's division bench to Wikimedia Foundation to delete page on discussions about the court proceedings in suit filed by the ANI.

The bench said courts, as a public and open institution, must always remain open to public observations, debates and criticisms. The bench stressed that courts should welcome debates and constructive criticism.

The bench said every important issue needs to be vigorously debated by the people and the press, even if the issue of debate is sub judice before a court. “However, those who offer criticism should remember that Judges cannot respond to such criticism but if a publication scandalizes the court or a Judge or Judges and if a case of contempt is made out, as highlighted by Justice Iyer in the sixth principle, certainly courts should take action”, said the bench.

The bench stressed that but it is not the duty of the court to tell the media: delete this, take that down.

The bench said for the improvement of any system and that includes the judiciary, introspection is the key. “That can happen only if there is a robust debate even on issues which are before the court. Both the judiciary and the media are the foundational pillars of democracy which is a basic feature of our Constitution. For a liberal democracy to thrive, both must supplement each other”, said the bench, adding that the above position has become more nuanced in the digital age.

The apex court said it is of the firm view that the high court had reacted disproportionately while issuing the impugned directions.

“Thus, having regard to the discussions made above, we have no hesitation in our mind that such directions could not have issued. Accordingly, the impugned directions contained in para 5 of the impugned order dated October 16, 2024, are hereby set aside. Appeal is allowed”, said the bench.

The bench said in a recent decision, this court in Imran Pratapgadhi Vs. State of Gujarat (2025) highlighted the importance of freedom of expression and the duty of the courts to uphold such freedom.

The bench said this court observed that sometimes judges’ may not like spoken or written words but still it is the duty of the courts to uphold the fundamental right under Article19(1)(a). “Except the courts there is no other institution which can uphold the fundamental rights of the citizens. The courts must not be seen to regulate or stifle the freedom of speech and expression”, said Justice Bhuyan, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench said definitely , if a member of the public or a litigant or for that matter even the media tries to scandalize the court by making sweeping unfounded allegations against the court or the Judge(s) or by imputing motives against the Judge or Judges who had passed a judicial order or had conducted the court proceedings, certainly the courts would be justified to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against such contemnors.

“This would also be a ground to direct postponement of publication as contempt of court is a reasonable restriction enumerated under Article 19(2) on the freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a)”, said the bench.

On October 16, 2024, the division bench of the high court had directed the Wikimedia Foundation Inc to take down and delete the pages and discussion with regard to the observations made by the court, finding the discussion on the observations made by the bench amount to interference in court proceedings and violation of the sub judice principle by a party to the proceeding and borders on contempt. The organisation moved the apex court against the high court order.