‘Distressed With Growing Tendency Of Wives Maliciously Roping Kins Of Husbands In Dowry Cases’: SC

New Delhi: For 20 years, a man was dragged through legal procedures on vague allegations of dowry harassment and cruelty by estranged wife without giving any specific details or describing any particular instance of harassment. Finally, the Supreme Court decided to acquit the man saying there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations of harassment and acts of cruelty, and expressed its distress on growing tendency of wives maliciously roping in the kin of husbands including elderly parents in matrimonial cases.

A bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said: “We are distressed with the manner, the offences under Section 498A IPC, and Sections 3 & 4 of the D.P. Act, 1961 are being maliciously roped in by complainant wives, insofar as aged parents, distant relatives, married sisters living separately, are arrayed as accused, in matrimonial matters”. The apex court stressed that the dowry harassment and cruelty allegations cannot be ambiguous or made in thin air.

The apex court said this growing tendency to append every relative of the husband, casts serious doubt on the veracity of the allegations made by the complainant wife or her family members, and vitiates the very objective of a protective legislation.

Justice Sharma, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said the term “cruelty” is subject to rather cruel misuse by the parties, and cannot be established simpliciter without specific instances, to say the least.

Justice Sharma, in the judgment delivered on May 13, said the tendency of roping these sections, without mentioning any specific dates, time or incident, weakens the case of the prosecutions, and casts serious suspicion on the viability of the version of a complainant.

The bench said it cannot ignore the missing specifics in a criminal complaint, which is the premise of invoking criminal machinery of the state. “Be that as it may, we are informed that the marriage of the appellant has already been dissolved and the divorce decree has attained finality, hence any further prosecution of the appellant will only tantamount to an abuse of process of law”, said the bench, while acquitting the man of offences under Section 498A (cruelty) of IPC and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The bench delivered the judgment on an appeal against an Allahabad High Court order convicting the man. In November 2018, the high court had upheld the judgment and order of November 18, 2004 passed by the Additional Sessions Judge, Lucknow. The sessions court dismissed the appeal against the Chief Judicial Magistrate's 2004 order convicting the appellant under Section 498A and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The apex court said, in the present case, the allegations made by the complainant are vague, omnibus, and bereft of any material particulars to substantiate this threshold. The bench said apart from claiming that appellant husband harassed her for want of dowry, the complainant has not given any specific details or described any particular instance of harassment.

The bench said it is alleged that the complainant suffered a miscarriage, as she fell down, when the appellant and her family pushed her out of the house; however, no medical document from any medical institution or hospital or nursery was produced to substantiate the allegations.

“The High Court was well within its revisionary powers to discern whether an FIR and the proceedings emanating therefrom were sustainable. In all certainty, it could have saved 6 years worth of time for the appellant, who has endured litigation for over 20 years as of today”, said the apex court.

In the instant case, the FIR was lodged with the PS Women Police Station, Lucknow under Sections 498A, 323, 506 IPC & Sections 3 & 4 of the DP Act, on the basis of a complaint of December 20, 1999 filed by the complainant wife, against the appellant husband and her in-laws alleging mental and physical torture for not bringing enough dowry. The couple had married in February 1997.