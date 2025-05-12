‘A Product Of Malice’, SC Quashes Criminal Case Against NGO Members In Child Labourers Rescue Case

New Delhi: For a decade, two members of an NGO, Guria, a reputed organization fighting against human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of girls/children in Uttar Pradesh, fought a protracted legal battle against the ignominy of being branded as “criminals” for their alleged overzealousness in course of a raid to rescue bonded labour. The unfortunate saga commenced in June 2014 and resulted in embroiling the appellants in vexatious legal proceedings. Finally, last week, the Supreme Court quashed criminal proceedings against the NGO workers.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, in its judgment delivered on May 8, said: “Firstly, Section 186 is a non-cognizable offence and in absence of ingredients of Section 353 (cognizable offence) disclosed in the FIR, prior permission of Magistrate under Section 155 (2) Cr.PC was necessary to register FIR. No such permission was obtained rendering the registration of FIR and ensuing investigation bad in law”.

The apex court noted that Guria is a well-known and reputed organization fighting against human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of girls/children in Uttar Pradesh. Due to its relentless efforts a number of minor girls have been rescued from the clutches of traffickers. “While the pioneering efforts of the organization received accolades at national and international levels, its foot soldiers i.e. the appellants have suffered the ignominy of being branded as 'criminals' for alleged overzealousness in course of a raid to rescue bonded labour/minor children from a brick kiln at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh”, noted the apex court.

The unfortunate saga commenced when the first appellant, Uma Shankar Yadav, a project coordinator at Guria submitted an application before the district magistrate, Varanasi alleging bonded/child labourers were engaged in a brick kiln at Varanasi, and sought them to be rescued. Deputy district magistrate, Varanasi ordered the assistant labour commissioner to take necessary action.

Labour officials, inspector of Anti Human Trafficking Force, two constables, and the appellants, Yadav and Sunil Kumar Srivastav, went to inspect the spot. Appellants contend they found children and labourers at the brick kiln who were brought to the police station.

At that time the owner of the brick kiln intervened and took away the labourers. First appellant submitted a faxed message disclosing these facts to the district magistrate. On the other hand, an informant lodged a complaint at Lohta Police Station though no child was found working at the spot, alleging when his team had reached Shakti Mark Brick Kiln, appellants along with others forcibly put the labourers and the children in dumpers and took them away.

It was alleged that appellants did not obey the instructions of the joint team and did not let them record their statements before taking away the labourers, therefore they obstructed and hampered their discharge of official duty. On his complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 186, 353 and 363 IPC.

The apex court said: “Coming to the facts of the case, uncontroverted allegations in the chargesheet do not disclose use of force or holding out threatening gestures giving rise to an apprehension of use of force towards public servant. Physical movement of the labourers would not amount to use of force far less criminal force on a public servant”.

The apex court noted that statements of labourers unequivocally show that no force was used to take them away and they were promptly released. “These statements do not give an impression that such action was with the intention to impede discharge of official duty…. Members of the social organization were of the impression that bonded labourers/children ought to be interrogated at a neutral place i.e. police station whereas the officers wanted to interrogate them at the site”, noted the apex court.

The apex court said malicious animus of the labour officials towards the appellants is evident from the reports annexed to the counter affidavit, and annexure CA/2 is a report of the additional labour commissioner, U.P to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights regarding the incident. The bench noted that in the report, the additional commissioner had gone to the extent of alleging the appellants had offered bribes to the labourers to make false statements.

“Such insinuations are wholly unfounded and not borne out from the statements recorded during investigation. This hostile stance of the department fortifies our conclusion that registration of the criminal case was a product of malice and personal vendetta against the appellants”, said Justice Bagchi, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The apex court said summoning of an accused is a serious matter which affects liberty and dignity of the individual concerned.

It said that the judicial intervention under Section 482 Cr.PC to weed out vexatious proceedings is of pivotal importance in order to protect individuals from un-telling harassment and misery and to ensure unmerited prosecutions do not crowd overflowing dockets of criminal courts and yield space for deserving cases.

“Faced with the agony of a lame prosecution, it is of little solace to a litigant to be told that inherent powers are shut out as he is entitled to approach the trial court and pray for discharge. The inherent power of the High Court to prevent abuse of process of court is much wider in amplitude than the discharge powers and cannot be whittled down on the plea of existence of such remedy”, said the apex court.

The apex court decided to allow the appeal of the appellants against an order passed by the Allahabad High Court in July 2015, where it refused to quash the criminal case registered under Sections 186 and 353 of IPC.