‘Should Go To The Root Of The Matter’, SC Orders Proper Investigation Into Congress MLA Allegations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a “better” investigation into Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti's allegations over witnesses being pressurised in a case against him.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Bharti, contended that there was an attempt to intimidate defence witnesses in the case. Justice Oka told additional solicitor general S V Raju that “this investigation is not proper and you should go to the root of the matter”. Raju replied, “We will have another investigation and we will go to the root of the matter….”, and that has nothing to do with the trial, which is a separate issue.

The bench said there are serious allegations, and there should be a proper investigation, and there should be a detailed investigation.

The bench said, “We find that a proper investigation has not been made by the officers appointed by the state into allegations by the petitioner regarding putting pressure on the defence witnesses….”.

The bench said it expected the officers to look into each and every allegation made by the petitioner as well as the witnesses. Sibal said there are two issues: one is the investigation and the other is there is genuine apprehension of the context of the fact that this trial should be transferred.

Justice Oka told Sibal if there is a proper investigation and they come to the conclusion that what you said is not correct then it will be a different situation, therefore “we have to wait till there is proper investigation…”.

Sibal said a petition was filed, between the same parties, and was transferred to Delhi, adding, “It is not just police persons, also the prosecution that I have said….”. Sibal said, “Those who are prosecuting the matter have also done the same thing”.

The bench said that it is the duty of the state to ensure that there is a fair trial which is an essential part of rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. “We, therefore, direct that a better investigation be carried out and a report be submitted to this court within one month from today”, said the bench.

In February, this year, the apex court had put on hold the transfer of the case trial against Bharti outside Madhya Pradesh. The apex court prima facie found "enough material" before the trial court over the allegation of witnesses' intimidation.

"Obviously, the trial court should have also taken appropriate action on the basis of the material. Another question is whether the state attempted to make any inquiry into this serious allegation made by the petitioner that the defence witnesses were sought to be intimidated as stated in the applications/affidavits filed on record," it had said.

Bharti alleged that former state home minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra was trying to influence the trial by colluding with the district public prosecutor and the additional district public prosecutor. A complaint was filed by a bank manager accusing Bharti of cheating after he reportedly made a deposit in his mother’s name in the district cooperative rural bank.