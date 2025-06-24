'A Travesty Of Justice': SC Summons Uttar Pradesh Jailor For Not Releasing Man Despite Bail Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its discontent after learning that a man it granted bail in April in a case under Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law had not yet been released from jail, saying it was a “travesty of justice”, and directed personal appearance of superintendent jailor of the district jail, Ghaziabad.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench took strong exception after the man claimed that he was not released on bail on the ground that a subsection of a provision of Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 was not mentioned in the bail order. The bench said if sub-clause were to be the reason for the detention of the petitioner then it would initiate contempt proceedings because it is a matter of liberty.

The bench directed the superintendent jailor of the Ghaziabad district jail to appear physically before it on June 25. It observed that the case presented a "very unfortunate scenario", and also directed the Director General of Police (Prisons) of Uttar Pradesh to join the court proceedings through video-conferencing.

The apex court noted that it had granted bail to the man on April 29, and a trial court in Ghaziabad on May 27 issued a release order to the superintendent jailor to release the accused from custody upon execution of the personal bond, unless liable to be detained in some other matter.

Citing its April 29 order, the apex court said that the appellant should be released on bail during the pendency of trial in the FIR of January 3, 2024 registered with a police station at Ghaziabad, on conditions set by the trial court.

“It is a travesty of justice that on the ground that the sub-section was not mentioned, the petitioner... is till date kept behind bars. This calls for a serious inquiry," the bench said.

The bench noted that the petitioner has now sought a modification of the April 29 order to specifically include Clause (1) of Section 5 of the 2021 Act.

However, the bench made it clear to the petitioner’s counsel that if it finds that the counsel’s statement is not correct or the petitioner was detained due to some other case, serious action will be taken. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 25.

The man was booked under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the erstwhile IP and Sections 3 and 5 (prohibition of conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement) of the 2021 Act.