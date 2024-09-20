ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Telangana HC Order On Local Quota In MBBS Admissions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Telangana High Court order, which ruled that permanent residents or those domiciled in the state cannot be denied the benefit of admission to the medical colleges in the state merely because of their study or residence outside Telangana.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice on an appeal filed by the state government and response from petitioner Kalluri Naga Narasimha Abhiram, who appeared before the high court.

The state government, however, agreed before the top court to grant a one-time exception for the petitioners, who had approached the high court. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Telangana, assured the court that a one-time exception would be given to 135 students, who appeared before the high court.

"Till next listing, without prejudice to the aforesaid statement made by the Telangana government, the impugned order of the High Court dated September 5, 2024, shall remain stayed," the bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Telangana government challenging the September 5 order of the high court. In its appeal, the state government contended that the high court erroneously held that Rule 3(a) of the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission (Admission into MBBS & BDS Courses) Rules, 2017, as amended in 2024, to be interpreted to mean that the respondents shall be eligible to admission in the medical colleges in Telangana.