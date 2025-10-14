ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Karnataka HC Verdict, Orders Recount in Malur MLA Election Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold an order passed by the Karnataka High Court, which set aside the election of KY Nanjegowda, the Congress MLA from Malur constituency in Kolar district.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate A M Singhvi represented Nanjegowda before the bench.

The apex court asked the Election Commission to conduct recounting of votes polled in the 2023 assembly elections in terms of the order of the high court. The bench asked the poll body to furnish the result before it in a sealed envelope .

During the hearing, Singhvi contended before the bench that in the election petition, the high court framed seven issues but did not decide a single one.

After hearing submissions, the bench decided to issue notice to the unsuccessful BJP candidate on the plea against the high court's order passed in September.