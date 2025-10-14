SC Stays Karnataka HC Verdict, Orders Recount in Malur MLA Election Dispute
The apex court asked Election Commission to conduct recounting of votes polled in the 2023 assembly elections in terms of the order of high court.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold an order passed by the Karnataka High Court, which set aside the election of KY Nanjegowda, the Congress MLA from Malur constituency in Kolar district.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate A M Singhvi represented Nanjegowda before the bench.
The apex court asked the Election Commission to conduct recounting of votes polled in the 2023 assembly elections in terms of the order of the high court. The bench asked the poll body to furnish the result before it in a sealed envelope .
During the hearing, Singhvi contended before the bench that in the election petition, the high court framed seven issues but did not decide a single one.
After hearing submissions, the bench decided to issue notice to the unsuccessful BJP candidate on the plea against the high court's order passed in September.
The bench, in its order, said: “Meanwhile, the operation of the impugned order of the high court, to the extent it set aside the election of the appellant, shall remain stayed…”.
The bench said the appellant would continue as the elected member of the legislative assembly.
"However, the Election Commission of India is directed to comply with the directions to the extent of recounting of votes and submit the result in a sealed cover before this court. The recounting results shall not be disclosed without the permission of this court," said the apex court.
BJP’s K S Manjunath Gowda filed a plea challenging the election and claimed irregularities in the Karnataka assembly election. In the 2023 election, Gowda lost to Nanjegowda by a narrow margin of 248 votes. He moved the court for declaring Nanjegowda’s election as void. Gowda also sought a direction regarding recount of votes, and also declaring him as the elected candidate.
Allowing his plea, the high court had observed that the absence of records from the presiding officer made the election’s outcome questionable. Gowda alleged votes were improperly accepted in favour of Nanjegowda and votes favouring him were rejected.
