SC Stays Execution In Minor's Rape And Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the execution of a man's death sentence for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Gurugram seven years ago.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria passed the order while hearing the convict's plea against the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which confirmed the death penalty given by a trial court. "There shall be stay of execution of the death sentence awarded to the appellant," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing after 12 weeks.

The bench asked the apex court registry to requisition original records of the case from the trial court and the high court. It directed the jail superintendent of the prison concerned to get done the psychological evaluation of the appellant from a government medical hospital.

The evaluation report will have to be submitted before the top court through Haryana's counsel within eight weeks beside1s the report of all probation officers relating to the appellant. The jail superintendent was directed to submit a report on the convict's work and behaviour inside the prison.

The high court confirmed the death sentence awarded to the convict underlining the gruesomeness of the crime of rape and murder. The prosecution alleged the man committed the crime in November 2018 following which her body was recovered near a temple. The man, however, alleged being framed in the case.