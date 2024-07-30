ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Chef Kunal Kapur's Divorce, Refers It To Mediation Centre

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 24 hours ago

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti stayed the divorce of celebrity chef Kunal Kapur. The top court has referred the case to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre. The estranged couple got married in April 2008 and a son was born to them in 2012.

File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has put on hold an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which granted divorce to celebrity chef Kunal Kapur, on the ground of cruelty meted out to him by his estranged wife.

Kapur’s wife had moved the top court against the High Court order. A bench comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti stayed the divorce on Monday on his wife’s plea. The apex court, in an attempt to explore the possibility of settlement, has referred the case to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre.

The High Court, while granting the divorce, had said that the woman’s conduct towards Kapur was devoid of dignity and empathy. A family court had denied granting divorce to Kapur. He moved the High Court against the family court order.

The High Court had granted divorce to Kapur in April this year on the grounds of cruelty meted out to him by his estranged wife. "When such is the nature of one spouse towards the other, it brings disgrace to the very essence of marriage and there exists no possible reason as to why he should be compelled to live while enduring the agony of living together," the High Court had said.

The estranged couple got married in April 2008 and a son was born to them in 2012. Kapur, who was a judge in television show "MasterChef India", had claimed that his wife never respected his parents and humiliated him. The woman had accused him of making false allegations to mislead the court.

