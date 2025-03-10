SC Stays Bombay HC Order; Allows Pune Eatery To Use 'Burger King' Trademark

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed an order passed by the Bombay High Court restraining a Pune eatery from using the name "Burger King" until an infringement plea by the US food giant was heard and decided.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, where the court decided to issue a notice to Burger King Corporation on the appeal against the High Court order. "The impugned order is stayed until further orders," the bench observed in an order passed on March 7.

"However, the pendency of this special leave petition would not come in the way of the High Court disposing of the appeal filed by the respondent herein as expeditiously as possible. We say so having regard to the fact that the respondent herein has been unsuccessful in the suit filed by it as the suit has been dismissed," said the bench.

In December 2024, the High Court restrained the Pune-based eatery from using the trademark. The company in August 2024, filed an appeal in the High Court, challenging an order passed by a Pune court the same month dismissing its suit alleging trademark infringement.

Burger King also applied and sought from the High Court an interim injunction against the Pune eatery owners — Anahita Irani and Shapoor Irani — from using the brand name pending the hearing and final disposal of its appeal. The international fast-food chain has argued the use of its name caused a huge loss and damage to the brand name and harmed its goodwill, business and reputation.

In August last year, the high court extended the interim stay granted by the Pune court in January 2012 and heard the company's plea for the interim injunction against the Pune-based eatery. The court had rejected the 2011 suit filed by Burger King Corporation, noting that the city-based eatery "Burger King" was operating since 1992, which was even before the US giant opened its shop in India.