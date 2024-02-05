Supreme Court Stays 15 Days Sentence of Retired IPS Officer in Contempt of Court Case by MS Dhoni

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday passed an interim order staying a Madras High Court order, which sentenced retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar to fifteen days of imprisonment in a contempt of court case filed by cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

A bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice on Kumar's petition challenging the high court order and also on his application seeking interim relief. According to advocate B Balaji, representing Kumar, an interim order has been passed by the apex court suspending the sentence of Kumar by the high court in the civil suit and contempt petition filed by Dhoni relating to the publication of materials regarding the investigation in match-fixing case.

In December 2023, the Madras High Court sentenced retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar to 15 days imprisonment on a contempt petition filed by the former captain of the Indian cricket team but kept the sentence in abeyance for 30 days to enable the officer to appeal against the verdict.

Dhoni initially filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Kumar, who was serving with the CID department of Tamil Nadu Police, and a television channel in 2014 for leveling match-fixing allegations against him in the Indian Premier League betting case. Later, Dhoni filed a contempt petition against the officer and pointed out disparaging remarks made by the IPS officer against the apex court and the Madras High Court.

In 2013, Kumar had carried out the initial probe in the IPL betting case and he was later taken off the case and suspended following allegations that he took bribes from some bookies to let them off the hook. In 2019, the trial court cleared Kumar of accusations citing inadequate evidence. Kumar has maintained that he was framed to stop him from unearthing the scam in its entirety.