SC: Someday May To Have Stop Developmental Activities In Delhi To Reduce Solid Waste

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the daily generation of 3,000 tonnes of untreated solid waste was a "disastrous situation" and perhaps someday it will have to take a call to stop some kind of developmental activities so that the generation of solid waste can be controlled.

A bench led by Justice A S Oka and comprising Justice Augustine George Masih pulled up the Delhi chief secretary over the issue associated with compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

The bench said it is surprised with the manner in which the chief secretary has dealt with the issue and added, “He does not care about orders of this court. Does not bother to file compliance affidavit.…”. The bench said the generation of 3,000 tonnes of untreated solid waste had resulted in illegal dumping.

Citing tonnes of untreated solid waste daily and seeking an explanation from the Delhi government, the bench asked if is it not necessary for Delhi government and municipal corporation to come together and put brakes on certain parts of development activities.

The bench said that the fact of the matter is there is no compliance with 2016 rules and directed the chief secretary to file a better affidavit by January 27, 2025, on the compliance of solid waste management rules.

"Perhaps someday this court will have to take a call of stopping some kind of developmental activities in the city so that generation of solid waste can be controlled," said the bench.

The bench expressed concern over 3,000 tonnes of untreated waste being dumped at two sites in Ghazipur and Bhalswa and said the Delhi government had to take steps to tackle illegal dumping and stop fires there. The top court directed the Delhi government to file an affidavit by January 15, 2025, listing out measures.

On November 11, the court directed the chief secretary to call a meeting of all the stakeholders, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, to discuss the issue of implementation of the 2016 Rules.