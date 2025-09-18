ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Slaps Rs 5 Lakh Fine On Delhi PWD For Manual Cleaning Of Sewers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine on Delhi government’s Public Works Department for engaging manual sewer cleaners, including a minor, right outside the top court in violation of its orders prohibiting the practice.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria expressed displeasure at the PWD's response, following reports that labourers without protective gear were made to manually clean drains outside Gate F of the top court. The bench, while observing that its October 2023 directions had been flouted, warned directing FIRs against the erring officials upon future violations.

“It would be reasonable to impose a cost for having undertaken such work as evidenced from the photographs annexed with this application. Hence, we direct PWD to deposit the sum of Rs 5 lakh to the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis within four weeks,” the top court directed.

In a word of caution, the top court maintained not only those from the PWD but other officials needed "to wake up from slumber" to ensure compliance of its directions "in letter and spirit". "We make it clear that in the event of recurring, this court would be compelled to direct registration of FIR under the BNS and the BNSS."

Senior advocate K Parameshwar, assisting the bench as an amicus curiae, said the incident clearly reflected a disregard for the court’s binding directions. He pointed out that video evidence had documented the involvement of a minor and that specific details of those forced into manual work had been provided.

“The minor was engaged, and it’s specifically recorded in the video. A police complaint was sought to be lodged at Tilak Marg station but neither the police nor the PWD took appropriate action. This is not merely a labour law violation rather it is a breach of constitutional obligations. Let the fine be recovered from the officers themselves,” he said.

The bench, in its order, referred to its directions issued on October 20, 2023 and did not agree to the submissions of the PWD counsel that it was only de-silting the covered drains for the purpose of keeping in mind the ensuing monsoon and the officials were not at fault.