SC Slaps Rs 1 Lakh Cost On Petitioner Over False Claims Of 'Illegal Mining In Bandhavgarh National Park'

New Delhi: Observing it was an "abuse" of the law, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea alleging illegal mining activities in Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh and imposed a Rs 1 lakh cost on the petitioner.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih said the litigants were expected to come to court with clean hands and disclose all materials relating to their credentials.

The bench noted after the applicant raised an alarming urgency, it directed the collector concerned to subsequently visit the site and submit a report.

In the collector's report, the court observed, the allegations made in the application were found without any substance.

The bench said the report revealed some serious cases were filed against the applicant, who did not disclose anything about it in his application.

"When a litigant comes to the court, he is expected to come with clean hands and disclose all the material relating to his credentials," the bench said.

The apex court said after the matter was brought to its notice by the applicant, it put the collector concerned in motion immediately.

"However, the allegations made by the applicant are found to be without any substance. We, therefore, find that the present proceeding is nothing else but an abuse of process of law," it said.