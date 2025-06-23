SC Slams Parties Offering To Deposit Bail Amount, Later Seek Relaxation Of Conditions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its discontent with the practice where parties voluntarily offer to deposit substantial amounts of money for bail but later seek relaxation of "onerous" conditions imposed by higher courts.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench said there cannot be any dispute that excessive bail is no bail and onerous conditions ought not to be imposed while bail is granted. However, the bench made it clear that while the apex court was conscious of the rights of an individual under Article 21 of the Constitution, it had to be equally conscious of the "sanctity of the judicial process".

The bench made these observations while hearing a plea originating from a Madras High Court order. The bench observed that an onerous condition would depend on the facts and circumstances of individual cases, and added that it was "troubling" that attempts were made to foreclose consideration of bail pleas on merits by voluntarily offering deposit of amounts.

The bench observed that later it was argued that the petitioner's counsel had no authority to offer a monetary deposit, and added that the petitioner, taking advantage of the high court order, had secured his release.

"We strongly deprecate this practice. If the offer for monetary deposit had not been made at the outset, the high court may have considered the case on merits and may have granted or may not have granted relief to the petitioner," the bench said.

After hearing submissions, the bench upheld the May 14 order for depositing the amount within 10 days from the petitioner's release. In the present case, the petitioner was booked for offences under the provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. It was alleged that he evaded Rs 13.73 crore worth of taxes, and after his arrest on March 27, he filed a bail plea before the high court.

In May, his counsel contended before the high court that he had already deposited Rs 2.86 crore and was willing to abide by any stringent conditions. The counsel said the petitioner was willing to deposit Rs 2.50 crore within 10 days from the date of his release on bail, and the bail was granted by the high court with a direction to deposit Rs 50 lakh to the credit of the case pending before the trial court.

The high court gave another direction to deposit the remaining Rs 2 crore within 10 days from his release. After the petitioner deposited 50 lakh, the high court directed his release on a Rs 10 lakh bail bond. However, on May 12, a modification was sought in the high court direction. The petitioner contended that the condition to deposit Rs 50 lakh before the release of the petitioner was nearly impossible due to the circumstances set out in the petition.

The high court on May 14 granted liberty to him to deposit the entire Rs 2.50 crore within 10 days from the date of his release, while the other conditions imposed on him remained unaltered. The petitioner moved the apex court against this order.