ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Should Take Suo Motu Cognisance Of Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Allegations: VHP

Sanskriti Bachao Manch supporters protest against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the alleged use of 'Animal Fat' in the preparation of laddoos (prasad) of Tirupati Balaji temple, in Bhopal on Sept 20. ( ANI )

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of Tirupati laddu adulteration allegations and launch a probe to identify the culprits.

The Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal of VHP met at Tirupati and took this decision. It was attended by VHP's international secretary Bajrang Bagra and other pontiffs.

VHP's decision comes in the wake of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently claiming that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making the popular Tirupati laddus, known for their unique taste.

"Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of this matter and investigate it in a definite time period to identify the culprits of this unforgivable crime and punish them stringently," said VHP in a release.