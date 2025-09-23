ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: 'Several Brilliant Judges Leave Service, As They Don't Become District Judges Even At Superannuation'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that several "brilliant candidates" leave service only after a few years, as they don't become district judges even at the time of superannuation.

The observation was made by a five-judge constitution bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justices M M Sundresh, Aravind Kumar, S C Sharma and K Vinod Chandran. The bench was hearing on a legal question that whether judicial officers, who complete seven years of practice as advocates prior to joining the bench, can be appointed as district judges under vacancies earmarked for the bar.

Senior advocate Jayant Bhushan represented a group of civil judges, who were denied participation in direct recruitment examinations for district judge posts, before the bench.

Bhushan contended that the reason why it is difficult to find good people for the appointment of civil judges is because they feel they get completely stagnated. "I will get into the service and now for a complete 15-16 years, I will not even become a district judge," he said.

Bhushan said several judicial officers, despite completing seven years of practice as advocates before joining the subordinate judiciary, were barred from applying under the bar quota, and their petitions before various high courts were dismissed, relying on earlier judgments.

The bench orally observed that many "bright young entrants" leave the service after realising they might have to wait 15-16 years for promotion.