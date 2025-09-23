SC: 'Several Brilliant Judges Leave Service, As They Don't Become District Judges Even At Superannuation'
The bench is examining questions over the interpretation of Article 233 of the Constitution that governs the appointment of district judges.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 23, 2025 at 8:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that several "brilliant candidates" leave service only after a few years, as they don't become district judges even at the time of superannuation.
The observation was made by a five-judge constitution bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justices M M Sundresh, Aravind Kumar, S C Sharma and K Vinod Chandran. The bench was hearing on a legal question that whether judicial officers, who complete seven years of practice as advocates prior to joining the bench, can be appointed as district judges under vacancies earmarked for the bar.
Senior advocate Jayant Bhushan represented a group of civil judges, who were denied participation in direct recruitment examinations for district judge posts, before the bench.
Bhushan contended that the reason why it is difficult to find good people for the appointment of civil judges is because they feel they get completely stagnated. "I will get into the service and now for a complete 15-16 years, I will not even become a district judge," he said.
Bhushan said several judicial officers, despite completing seven years of practice as advocates before joining the subordinate judiciary, were barred from applying under the bar quota, and their petitions before various high courts were dismissed, relying on earlier judgments.
The bench orally observed that many "bright young entrants" leave the service after realising they might have to wait 15-16 years for promotion.
The CJI observed, "Many brilliant candidates who join (lower judiciary)... leave in two years as they do not reach up to the principal district judge, they get retired. They get stagnated in the (lower) district judiciary for years together".
"Appointments of persons to be, and the posting and promotion of, district judges in any state shall be made by the governor of the state in consultation with the high court exercising jurisdiction in relation to such state," Article 233 reads. It adds, "A person not already in the service of the Union or of the state shall only be eligible to be appointed a district judge if he has been for not less than seven years an advocate or a pleader and is recommended by the high court for appointment."
The hearing in the matter will continue on Wednesday. A bench led by CJI, on September 12, said it will commence hearing from September 23 on the issues and hear arguments over three days till September 25. The bench said it will have to examine whether the combined experience of practice at the Bar and subsequent judicial service can be counted toward eligibility.
The posts of ADJs, who are part of the higher judicial service, are filled up through promotions of lower judicial officers. They are also filled up through direct recruitment of lawyers who have at least seven years of experience at the Bar.