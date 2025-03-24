‘Disturbing Pattern Of Students Dying By Suicide In Educational Institutions’, SC Sets Up Task Force

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is absolutely necessary to discuss the disturbing pattern of students dying by suicide being reported from various educational institutes across the country and formed a national task force (NTF) to address the mental health concerns of students and prevent such incidents.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said as a society, and as stakeholders in shaping the future of our youth, we must take collective responsibility to ensure that no more lives are lost due to apathy or indifference. “It is imperative for institutions to have a culture of sensitivity and proactive intervention so that every student feels safe, supported, and empowered to pursue their aspirations without fear or discrimination”, said the bench, in its 89-page judgment.

The apex court directed Delhi Police to register an FIR on the complaints of the family members of two students, who died by suicide, while studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, in 2023. “We do not intend to close the matter just with a direction to register the FIR. We deem it absolutely necessary to discuss the disturbing pattern of student suicides being reported from various educational institutes across the country”, said the bench.

The bench said the nation has already suffered the tragic loss of numerous students – young individuals with immense potential who could have gone on to become successful professionals. “These distressing incidents not only highlight systemic failures but also expose a severe lack of institutional empathy and accountability on the part of educational institutions. When academic environments fail to address discrimination, harassment, and mental health concerns effectively, they contribute to a culture of neglect that can have devastating consequences”, said the bench.

The bench said the recurring instances of students dying by suicide, serve as a grim reminder of the inadequacy and ineffectiveness of the existing legal and institutional framework in addressing mental health concerns of students on campuses and to prevent the students from taking the extreme step.

“These tragedies underscore the urgent need for a more robust, comprehensive, and responsive mechanism to address the various factors which compel certain students to resort to taking their own lives”, said the bench.

The apex court said former apex court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat will be the chairperson of the NTF, secretaries of a state's higher education departments, social justice and empowerment and legal affairs aside from the ministry of women and child development would be its ex-officio members.

The bench said the NTF would prepare a comprehensive report, which would include identification of the predominant causes that lead to suicides by students, analysis of existing regulations, and recommendations for strengthening protections.

“In the process of preparing its report, the Task Force shall have the authority to conduct surprise inspections of any Higher Educational Institution. Additionally, the Task Force shall be at liberty to make further recommendations beyond the specified mandate, wherever necessary, to ensure a holistic and effective approach towards addressing mental-health concerns of students and eliminating the incidence of suicides in higher educational institutions”, said the apex court.

The NTF would furnish an interim report within four months, and a final report would preferably be filed within eight months.

The apex court delivered the judgment on an appeal filed by the parents’ of two deceased students’ against a January 2024 order of the Delhi High Court which refused to direct the police to register an FIR in connection with the suicide by the two students.

While Ayush Ashna was found dead on July 8, 2023 in his hostel room, Anil Kumar was found dead on September 1, 2023 in his hostel room at IIT Delhi.

It was alleged that both the students, who belonged to the scheduled castes, were murdered and they had earlier confided in their parents being subjected to caste discrimination.

The apex court said universities assume the role of a parent when a student leaves his home and comes to study on the campus of the university.

It said as per the principle of ‘loco parentis’ when a student at the adolescent age or childhood is sent to school by the parents, it is also the duty of the school authorities to play the role of parents in safeguarding the interest and welfare of the students.

“A person in loco parentis means a person taking upon himself the duty of a father of a child to make a provision for that child. The duty of the college authorities is not just to ensure academic excellence of the students but also to ensure their mental well-being, and not just exercise authority and control over students but also to provide support in times of distress”, said the bench.

The apex court said data provided by the Union Minister of State for Education to the Rajya Sabha in 2023, 98 students died by suicide in higher educational institutes since 2018, out of which 39 were from IITs, 25 from NITs, 25 from central universities, four from IIMs, three from IISERs and two from IIITs.

The bench said in the present case, the appellants’ had approached the territorial police station on July 21, 2023 and September 9, 2023 respectively for registration of an FIR, alleging foul play and commission of offence under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“The police could not have taken a shortcut just because something happened in the hostel of an eminent educational institution like IIT Delhi. It seems that the Police very quickly jumped to the conclusion that the two boys were in some sort of depression as they were not doing well in their studies”, said the bench.

The apex court directed the DCP (South-West District) to register the FIR on the basis of two complaints lodged in writing by the family members of the students’ and depute any responsible officer, not below the rank of ACP, to undertake the probe.