SC Sets Up Special Investigation Team Led By Its Former Judge To Probe Affairs Of Vantara

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the chairmanship of its former judge, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the affairs of Vantara, Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Jamnagar, Gujarat.

A bench comprising justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale passed the order on a plea by advocate C R Jaya Sukin. The bench has been tasked with probing a wide range of issues: acquisition of animals, legal compliance, animal welfare, international protocols, wildlife trade,

The bench said two writ petitions filed under Article 32 of the Constitution have been preferred in public interest, and the pleas are based exclusively on news and stories appearing in the newspapers, social media and diverse complaints by non-governmental organisations and wildlife organisations. The bench noted that these petitions make allegations against the private respondent, popularly referred to as ‘Vantara @ Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The bench noted that the plea had made accusations of wide amplitude, viz, unlawful accusation of animals from India and abroad, mistreatment of the animals in captivity, financial irregularities, money laundering, etc.

The bench said petitions are not confined to making allegations against the private respondent- ‘Vantara’ but also cast aspersions upon statutory authorities such as Central Zoo Authority, The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) as well as courts.

The bench said ordinarily, a petition resting on such unsupported allegations does not deserve in law to be entertained but warrants dismissal in limine.

"However, in the wake of the allegations that the statutory authorities or the courts are either unwilling or incapable of discharging their mandate, more particularly in the absence of verification of correctness of the factual situation, we consider it appropriate in the ends of justice to call for an independent factual appraisal which may establish the violation, as alleged, if any. Accordingly, we deem it appropriate to direct the constitution of a special investigation team (‘SIT’) of respectable persons of impeccable integrity and high repute having long public service”, said the bench, in its order.

The bench said the chairperson of the SIT will be Justice Jasti Chelameswar (former judge of the Supreme Court), and the other members are: Justice Raghavendra Chauhan (former Chief Justice of Uttarakhand and Telangana High Court), Hemant Nagrale, IPS (former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai), and Anish Gupta, IRS (Addl Commissioner Customs).

The bench said the SIT shall examine and submit report inter alia on the following: acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants; compliance of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and rules for zoos made thereunder; International Convention on Trade of Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES) and compliance with import/export laws and other statutory requirements concerning imports/exports of live animals.

“Compliance with standards of animal husbandry, veterinary care, standards of animal welfare, mortalities and causes thereof; complaints regarding climatic conditions and allegations concerning location near an industrial zone; complaints regarding creation of a vanity or private collection, breeding, conservation programs and use of biodiversity resources; complaints regarding misutilisation of water and carbon credits”, said the bench.

The bench said the SIT would also examine complaints regarding allegations of breach of different provisions of law, trade in animals or animal articles, wildlife smuggling, etc., as made in the articles/stories/complaints referred to in the petitions, as well as generally. The SIT would also consider complaints regarding issues of financial compliance, money laundering, etc., and complaints regarding any other subject, issue or matter germane to the allegations made in these petitions.

The bench said the SIT shall be assisted fully by the Central Zoo Authority, the CITES Management Authority, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the State of Gujarat, including its Forest and Police Departments.

“All private persons and entities, including Vantara, shall also extend full co-operation. Any incident of non-assistance or non-cooperation by any person, authority or institution brought to the notice of this Court or noted in the SIT’s report, would compel this court to consider taking appropriate actions or to issue directions, including action for contempt”, said the bench, in its order.

The bench said the Director General (Forests), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, shall be responsible for providing all assistance for travel, lodging, logistical arrangements, and secretarial support to the SIT.

“The SIT may take expert assistance or opinion of any domain expert of their choice. The SIT shall carry out a physical verification and inspection of the centre of respondent-Vantara as well. The Secretary, Department of Forests of the State of Gujarat shall be responsible for ensuring complete assistance and co-operation to the SIT in the State of Gujarat”, said the bench.

The bench said it is clarified that the above exercise undertaken by the SIT has been permitted only to assist the court as a fact-finding inquiry so as to ascertain the true factual position and to enable the court to pass any further order, as may be deemed fit on the basis of the material furnished and contained in the report. “However, this order neither expresses any opinion on the allegations made in the petitions nor is this order to be construed to have cast any doubt on the functioning of any of the statutory authorities or the private respondent- ‘Vantara’”, said the apex court.

The bench said the SIT is requested to conduct the fact-finding inquiry entrusted to it forthwith and to submit the report, uninfluenced by any observations made in the order by 12th September, 2025. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 15.