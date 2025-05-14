SC Sets Aside Telangana HC Order Which Granted Land Ownership To Dr Pasupuleti Nirmala Trust In Medak

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the government cannot distribute state’s largesse and normally it ‘must’ get the ‘maximum value’ of the resources, especially when its assets are passed over to private individuals or entities unless there are good and cogent reasons for doing so in special circumstances.

A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan said: “This court is further of the view that when the government decides to sell its land, as the Respondent-Trust would like this court to believe, the government can neither select a buyer nor can it fix a price unless and until the said decision is backed by a social or economic or welfare policy/purpose – which is admittedly absent in the present case”.

The bench decided to set aside the Telangana High Court's orders which have held that the respondent Dr Pasupuleti Nirmala Hanumantha Rao Charitable Trust is the absolute owner of the land situated in Medak District. The bench delivered the judgment on an appeal filed by the Telangana government against the high court orders.

The bench said, “It is a settled law that the Government cannot distribute State’s largesse and normally the State ‘must’ get the ‘maximum value’ of the resources, especially when State-owned assets are passed over to private individuals/entities unless there are good and cogent reasons for doing so in special circumstances”.

The bench said it is of the view that Telangana had allotted land to public trust for public purpose.

The bench said in any event, in 2011, Dr. Pasupuleti Niramala Hanumantha Rao, without disclosing that he is a Trustee of the Respondent-Trust to whom the land had been allotted by the State Government, appointed Sri Syed Javed as G.P.A. holder under the registration deed dated 18th June 2011. “It is pertinent to mention that the conditions on which the allotment had been made by the State Government were not mentioned/disclosed in the G.P.A. which reflects malafides of the Respondent-Trust (allottee)”, it said.

The bench said it is further of the view that the Trust, despite having accepted the conditions of grant of alienation laid down under condition no.6 of the Andhra Pradesh Board Standing Orders, violated these conditions as the said land was not used for the purpose for which it was granted, i.e. for the purpose of a charitable trust.

“On the contrary, a colony was cut on the said land, which was sub-divided into plots, some of which have already been sold to third parties vide different sale deeds in violation of the conditions of allotment. This Court is of the opinion that the decision to cut a colony in violation of the specific conditions on which land had been allotted cannot be termed as anything else but fraud on the statute”, said the bench.

The high court had said the state having sold the land on payment of market value could not have placed any condition restricting the enjoyment of the land and such restrictions were void under Section 10 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882.

The apex court, referring to the Transfer of Property Act and the Telangana Alienation of State Lands and Land Revenue Rules, 1975, said, "When the State had allotted land to public trust for public purpose, the State cannot be put in the normal classical inter vivos party’s position as public interest is supreme and must prevail."