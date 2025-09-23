SC Sets Aside MP HC Ruling Mandating 3-Year Legal Practice For Judicial Recruitment
Last year, the apex court had put on hold the Madhya Pradesh high court order, which stalled the recruitment for the post of civil judges
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 23, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which made a three-year legal practice mandatory to be eligible for the civil judge's post.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar.
Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, representing the Madhya Pradesh High Court, contended before the bench that a re-exam was "unconstitutional, impractical". Dubey emphasised that it would open floodgates of litigation.
After hearing submissions, the bench allowed the appeal filed by the high court challenging the ruling of its division bench.
The apex court passed the order on an appeal filed by the high court against the June 13, 2024, order passed by its division bench directing it to weed out or exclude all those successful candidates in the preliminary examination held on January 14, 2024, who did not fulfil the eligibility criteria under the amended rules.
Last year, the apex court had put on hold the high court order, which stalled the recruitment for the post of civil judges carried out without the mandatory requirement of three years of practice.
The Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services Rules, 1994, were amended on June 23, 2023, to make three years of practice compulsory to be eligible to appear for the civil judge entry-level test in the state.
The amended rules were upheld by the high court. However, litigation was started after two unselected candidates claimed to be eligible once amended rules were applied, while demanding a review of the cut-off.
The high court, while restraining the recruitment to the post, directed the exclusion of successful candidates in the preliminary examination not fulfil the eligibility criteria under the amended recruitment rules.
