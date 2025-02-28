'Show Some Sensitivity Toward Women…:' SC Sets Aside Dismissal Of Two Women Judicial Officers In MP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the reinstatement of two women judges, who were terminated from service following adverse reports by the Madhya Pradesh High Court and government, saying that some sensitivity must be shown to the women judicial officers. The apex court said their termination was arbitrary and illegal.

A bench led by Justice B V Nagarathna minced no words in criticizing how terminated judges were singled out. “We empathise with them, they lost money, finances…… (the litigation) gave them anxiety…..They take medicines to kill pain on certain days of the month so that they can be in court from morning to evening. You must show sensitivity”, said Justice Nagarathna, who pronounced the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The apex court delivered the verdict in the suo motu case concerning the dismissal of six women civil judges in Madhya Pradesh. In September last year, four out of six judges were reinstated after the intervention of the apex court. The two remaining judges were not reinstated.

Justice Nagarathna said it is not enough to find comfort in the growing number of women judicial officers unless we secure a comfortable atmosphere for them to work in. The bench stressed the retention of women and growth in their numbers in the profession, and also their advancement of women to senior echelons of the professions. “The greater representation of women in the judiciary would greatly improve the quality of judicial decision making….”, said the bench.

Justice Nagarathna said freedom from discrimination or the equal protection of laws during pregnancy and maternity of a woman are precious rights for women in work force. She said that when there is birth, there is a sense of fulfilment, and when the miscarriage occurs it has deep physical and mental effects on a woman, and stressed, “psychological and social effects may be more severe and long-lasting. A miscarriage affects a person’s identity….”. One of the two judges who were reinstated by the apex court today had a miscarriage.

The detailed judgment on the matter will be uploaded later in the day. Senior advocate Indira Jaising represented women judicial officers before the apex court.