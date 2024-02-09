SC Sets Aside AP HC Order Criticising Collegium's Transfer Proposals and AP CM

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an order passed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court order voicing its strong disapproval over the Supreme Court collegium transferring two chief justices and also castigated Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an order passed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court order voicing its strong disapproval over the Supreme Court collegium transferring two chief justices and also castigated Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The apex court’s order came on an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the December 30, 2020 judgment by Justice Kumar of the High Court.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal set aside the observations made in the order passed by a single-judge bench of the High Court and disposed of the matter. The judge had made observations while adjudicating a plea seeking his recusal from a case involving a challenge to the auction of state land.

In the order, Justice Kumar had expressed his strong disapproval regarding the Supreme Court collegium about the transfer of two chief justices while also castigating the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led regime in the state for its apparent attempts to undermine the High Court.

The High Court noted that if any person had a grievance against a judge, the remedy was before a larger bench or a higher court. Any deviation or venture to malign a judge without sound basis is contemptuous, the High Court had opined.

