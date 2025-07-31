SC Sets 3-Month Deadline For Telangana Speaker To Decide On BRS MLAs' Disqualification

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the speaker of the Telangana legislative assembly to decide the petitions seeking their disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs, who had defected to the Congress, under the tenth schedule of the Constitution within a period of three months.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai asked the speaker not to allow MLAs facing disqualification pleas to drag the proceedings and said if they do, then the speaker can draw adverse inference against them. The apex court deplored the long delay in deciding disqualification pleas by speakers of various state assemblies over years.

The bench said the single bench of the high court had only asked the speaker to fix a schedule for hearing within a period of four weeks. “The single judge had not issued any direction to decide the disqualification petitions…the division bench of the high court had erred in interfering with the order of the single judge of the high court”, said the CJI, pronouncing the verdict on behalf of the bench.

The bench noted that the speaker while acting as an adjudicatory authority under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution does not enjoy constitutional immunity, as available under Article 122 or 212 of the Constitution. “The present appeals are allowed. The impugned judgment and final order dated November 22, 2024, passed by the division bench of the high court is quashed and set aside. We direct the speaker to conclude the disqualification proceedings pending against the 10 MLAs pertaining to the present appeal as expeditiously as possible, and in any case within a period of three months from the date of this judgment”, said the CJI.

The CJI said the speaker would not permit any of the MLAs who sought to be disqualified to protract the proceedings, and of any MLA attempts to protract the speaker would draw an adverse inference against such of the MLAs.

The apex court also observed that the Parliament should review the present mechanism for disqualification of MLAs under anti-defection law, as the speakers of the legislative assemblies routinely cause inordinately delay to such proceedings, which results in frustrating the action against defectors. The bench stressed that this poses a danger to democracy. The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

The apex court’s judgment came on pleas raising the issue of alleged delay by the Telangana assembly speaker in deciding on petitions seeking disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs who had defected to the Congress. The petitioners’ have sought timely action by the Telangana assembly speaker on disqualification proceedings pending against 10 MLAs, who defected to the Congress.

One of the pleas’, filed in the apex court, has challenged the November 2024 verdict of the Telangana High Court in a matter concerning petitions seeking the disqualification of three BRS MLAs who defected to the ruling Congress party. The other petition before the top court relates to the remaining seven legislators who defected.

In November last year, a division bench of the Telangana High Court said the assembly speaker must decide the disqualification petition against the three MLAs within a reasonable time. The division bench’s verdict came on appeals against September 9, 2024, order of a single judge, who directed the secretary of the Telangana assembly to place the petition seeking the disqualification before the speaker for fixing a schedule of hearing within four weeks.