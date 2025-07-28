ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Uttarakhand Government's Response On Plea Over Haridwar Temple Receiver Appointment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Uttarakhand government on a plea filed by the "Sevayat" of Maa Chandi Devi Temple in Haridwar for putting on hold an order directing the Badri Kedar Temple Committee to appoint a receiver to oversee its management. "Sevayat" refers to priests, actively involved in the daily rituals and management of the temples.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and SVN Bhatti. Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave and advocate Ashwani Dubey represented the petitioner, Mahant Bhawani Nandan Giri of Maa Chandi Devi Temple in Haridwar. Maa Chandi Devi Temple, Haridwar was founded in the 8th Century by Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya, and since then, it is stated, the ancestors of the petitioner have been managing and looking after it as a Sevayat.

During the hearing today, the bench said any decision taken by the Badri Kedar Temple Committee would be subject to the outcome of the petition and issued a notice to the Uttarakhand government. The apex court has sought a reply from the state government within two weeks.

The petitioner’s plea submitted that the Uttarakhand High Court, in the absence of any evidence and complaint, delegated the control of the temple to a committee despite there being a panel consisting of the DM and SSP of Haridwar already constituted by the high court in 2012.

It has been argued that the direction to appoint the receiver was passed during an anticipatory bail plea hearing of an accused in a criminal matter.

The petitioner argued that there is no complaint of mismanagement or misappropriation, which has been flagged by the committee consisting of DM and SSP, Haridwar, appointed by the high court.