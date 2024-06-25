SC Seeks UP Govt Response On Congress Leader's Plea To Quash Gangster’s Act Against Him

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by Ajai Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress president, against an order passed by the Allahabad High Court, which declined to quash criminal proceedings against him in a trial court under offences of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

A bench comprising Justices AS Oka and Rajesh Bindal issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and a person, on whose complaint an FIR was registered in the case.

The High Court had refused to quash the criminal trial pending against Rai, who contested from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recently concluded general election.

Rai's counsel also sought a stay on the proceedings in the case. The apex court declined to stay the proceedings and issued notice on his stay application. The bench told Rai's counsel to inform the trial court about the notice issued by the apex court on the next date of the hearing and scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 15.

In May, the Allahabad High Court had junked the petition by Rai, who sought to quash the case against him under the Gangster Act. In March 2010, an FIR in the case was registered at a police station in Varanasi against some persons, which included Rai.