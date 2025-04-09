ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Suggestions On Amending Rules Over Warning Labels Of Packaged Foods

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed an expert committee to give its recommendations for the Centre to amend food safety regulations to deal with warning labels on packaged foods.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by public charitable trust 3S and Our Health Society, through lawyer Rajiv Shankar Dvivedi. The plea sought directions to the Centre, states and Union Territories to implement mandatory front-of-package warning labels (FOPL) on packaged foods. The plea said it would enable citizens to take informed decisions on food consumption.

During the hearing, the bench observed that children are more interested in knowing what's inside the 'Kurkure' packet, than what is on it. "You have grandchildren. Allow them to decide this petition, then you will get to know what's Kurkure. They don't see any content, they just see what's in the packet," Justice J.B. Pardiwala observed orally.

The bench said that an expert committee should be constituted by the Centre. The bench said this committee should prepare a list of recommendations, and submit a report within three months. The bench said on the basis of recommendations necessary amendments could be taken up.

The bench examined the reply filed by the Centre and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) of proposing an amendment in the regulations on the same issue.