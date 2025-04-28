SC Seeks Responses From Centre, Others On Plea To Prohibit Streaming Of Sexually Explicit Content On Social Media, OTT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and others on a plea for taking appropriate steps to prohibit streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih. The top court said the matter falls in the domain of the legislature or the executive, acknowledging that the petitioner has raised an important concern. "As it is, there are allegations that we are encroaching upon the legislature and executive power," said Justice Gavai.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the petitioners’, contended that the matter was not an "adversarial litigation" but raised a "genuine concern." Jain said in the absence of any form of regulation or checks, sexually explicit content is being streamed on OTT and social media platforms, and urged the bench to examine the matter. The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that the government should do something about the issues raised in the plea. "You should do something about it," said the bench.

Mehta submitted that some regulations, in connection with the issues raised in the petition, were in existence while some more were in contemplation. The bench said that this petition raises an important concern with regard to the display of various objectionable, obscene and indecent contents on OTT platforms and social media. "Solicitor General fairly states that contents go to the extent of perversity. He submits that certain more regulations are in contemplation," said the bench.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by five petitioners who have also sought guidelines constituting a National Content Control Authority to prohibit sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms.