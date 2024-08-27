ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Gujarat Govt's Response On Sanjiv Bhatt's Plea Against Conviction In Custodial Death Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

The Supreme Court requested a response from the Gujarat government regarding a petition filed by former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt. Bhatt is challenging a High Court ruling that upheld his conviction and life sentence in a 1990 custodial death case.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Gujarat government on a petition filed by sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt against the order passed by the High Court upholding his conviction and life term in a 1990 custodial death case.
Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Gujarat government on a petition filed by sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt against the order passed by the High Court upholding his conviction and life term in a 1990 custodial death case.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat appeared for Bhatt before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna B Varale. The counsel argued that the matter needs to be examined by the court. Senior advocate Maninder Singh represented the Gujarat government.

“Issue notice returnable in four weeks,” said the bench. Bhatt moved the top court challenging the Gujarat High Court’s January 9, 2024, order dismissing his appeal. The apex court also tagged his plea with other petitions related to the case.

The Gujarat High Court had upheld the trial court’s decision. The High Court had said that it could not find any ground to interfere with the conviction. A sessions court in Jamnagar in June 2019 sentenced Bhatt and police constable Pravinsinh Zala to life imprisonment, finding them guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Other officers involved received convictions under lesser charges.

The matter is regarding the custodial death of Prabhudas Madhavji Vaishnani, who was allegedly tortured while in police custody during Bhatt’s tenure as the assistant superintendent of police in Jamnagar. Vaishnani, was among 133 individuals detained during Bharat Bandh in November 1990 called due to the arrest of senior BJP leader LK Advani in Bihar during his 'Rath Yatra', and died in hospital after his release. Bhatt claimed the present incident related to Vaishnani’s death happened 18 days after his release from police custody.

The officer had earlier filed an affidavit against Narendra Modi concerning his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. His wife Shweta had in 2012 contested Gujarat Assembly polls in Maninagar seat against Modi on a Congress ticket.

Read more: Gujarat court convicts former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in 1996 drug seizure case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Gujarat government on a petition filed by sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt against the order passed by the High Court upholding his conviction and life term in a 1990 custodial death case.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat appeared for Bhatt before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna B Varale. The counsel argued that the matter needs to be examined by the court. Senior advocate Maninder Singh represented the Gujarat government.

“Issue notice returnable in four weeks,” said the bench. Bhatt moved the top court challenging the Gujarat High Court’s January 9, 2024, order dismissing his appeal. The apex court also tagged his plea with other petitions related to the case.

The Gujarat High Court had upheld the trial court’s decision. The High Court had said that it could not find any ground to interfere with the conviction. A sessions court in Jamnagar in June 2019 sentenced Bhatt and police constable Pravinsinh Zala to life imprisonment, finding them guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Other officers involved received convictions under lesser charges.

The matter is regarding the custodial death of Prabhudas Madhavji Vaishnani, who was allegedly tortured while in police custody during Bhatt’s tenure as the assistant superintendent of police in Jamnagar. Vaishnani, was among 133 individuals detained during Bharat Bandh in November 1990 called due to the arrest of senior BJP leader LK Advani in Bihar during his 'Rath Yatra', and died in hospital after his release. Bhatt claimed the present incident related to Vaishnani’s death happened 18 days after his release from police custody.

The officer had earlier filed an affidavit against Narendra Modi concerning his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. His wife Shweta had in 2012 contested Gujarat Assembly polls in Maninagar seat against Modi on a Congress ticket.

Read more: Gujarat court convicts former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in 1996 drug seizure case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IPS OFFICER SANJIV BHATT PLEAPLEA AGAINST CONVICTIONCUSTODIAL DEATH CASESC SEEKS GUJARAT GOVT RESPONSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.