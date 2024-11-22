SC Seeks Gujarat Govt's Response On Plea For Medical Bail For Asaram

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Gujarat government on a plea by self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu seeking bail on medical grounds in a sexual assault case.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar. Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing the petitioner, submitted that he suffered from multiple ailments, including blockages. The bench said the court would consider the matter on medical grounds, since it is a POCSO case.
The bench sought a response from the state government within three weeks.
Asaram is currently serving a life sentence in the case. He moved the court seeking suspension of sentence and bail. Asaram contended that he is a victim of media trials and conspiracies aimed at seizing control of his 'ashram'.
Asaram filed the petition through advocates Rajesh Inamdar and Shashwat Anand. Asaram alleged that his conviction was riddled with inconsistencies and based solely on the uncorroborated testimony of the complainant. The plea contended that there is no medical or independent evidence to support the charges.
The plea contended that he has been falsely implicated to tarnish his reputation and oust him from his ashram.
Asaram was convicted in January 2023 for offences under Sections 376(2)(C), 377, and others of the IPC, based on allegations dating back more than two decades.
