SC Seeks Gujarat Govt's Response On Plea For Medical Bail For Asaram

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Gujarat government on a plea by self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu seeking bail on medical grounds in a sexual assault case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar. Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing the petitioner, submitted that he suffered from multiple ailments, including blockages. The bench said the court would consider the matter on medical grounds, since it is a POCSO case.

The bench sought a response from the state government within three weeks.

Asaram is currently serving a life sentence in the case. He moved the court seeking suspension of sentence and bail. Asaram contended that he is a victim of media trials and conspiracies aimed at seizing control of his 'ashram'.