SC Seeks Gujarat Govt Response On Plea Against HC Order On Recruitment In Minority Schools

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea against an order passed by the Gujarat High Court, which upheld 2021 amendments to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSE) Act allowing the state to make rules on recruitment of teachers and principals in linguistic and religious minority schools.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. Senior advocate CU Singh, appeared for petitioners' St Xaviers High School Loyola Hall and others. Singh argued that the High Court decision disregarded the nine-judge and 11-judge bench judgments of the Supreme Court. Singh also cited the recent judgment in the Aligarh Muslim University case to support his argument.

It was argued before the bench that though the state can lay down minimum criteria, qualification standards, etc., regulation cannot extend to the choice of principals and teachers.

After hearing submissions, the bench decided to issue a notice to the state government. However, the apex court declined to put on hold the amendments saying it cannot do so without hearing the other side. The bench told Singh, “Even if they notify, we are not bound, you are not bound….”.